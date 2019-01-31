Alok Verma may face departmental action for defying govt order

Ousted may face departmental action for defying a order asking him to join as of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, this non-compliance of the directive amounted to violation of service rules for all services officers.

The (MHA) had directed Verma to take charge as general of the Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards on Thursday, the day of his superannuation.

As Verma did not take up the new assignment as directed, he is likely to face departmental action which may include suspension of pensionary benefits, home ministry officials said.

Attempts to reach Verma for his comment did not fructify.

In a letter sent to Verma Wednesday, the MHA said, "You are directed to join the post of DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards immediately" which was seen as rejection of his letter addressed to earlier this month in which he wrote that he should be deemed to have retired from the services on July 31, 2017, the day he completed his 60 years.

Verma had contended that he had crossed the superannuation age for DG Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards and he wanted to be treated as having superannuated from the day he was moved out of the CBI.

He said that he "was only serving the as until January 31, 2019 as it was a fixed tenure role". The tenure of is fixed for two years.

Verma, a former Commissioner, was first moved out of the CBI by the in October last year on the recommendation of the CVC but was reinstated by the on January 9.

After the order, a high-powered panel, led by Narendra Modi, with a majority of 2:1, asked Verma to join the residual term of the CBI director as DG Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards.

The and Justice A K Sikri, the nominee of Justice of India, had favoured removal of Verma while the third member of the committee -- of in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge -- had opposed the move.

