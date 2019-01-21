Initiated extradition process against 4 Sterling Biotech promoters, ED tells court

-
ALSO READ
Bank loan fraud: ED to file charge sheet against Sandesara brothers of Gujarat
Court extends ED custody of man in money laundering case
Sterling Biotech case: Court extends alleged middleman's judicial custody
ED opposes bail plea of accused in bank loan fraud case of over Rs 5K cr
Sterling Biotech case: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet
-
The Enforcement Directorate Monday informed a Delhi court that it has initiated extradition process against four Sterling Biotech promoters in the Rs 8,100 crore bank fraud case.
The agency made the submissions before Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora and sought the court's certification of the process against Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, Chetankumar Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara and Hiteshkumar Narendrabhai Patel.
The ED told the court that the four accused are reported to be in Italy and Nigeria and their extradition was required for probing the case.
The ED has registered the alleged bank fraud case against the firm SBL under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The court had earlier this month issued open-ended non-bailable warrants against the four promoters of the Gujarat pharma firm in the case.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU