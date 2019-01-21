Police arrest man, recovers stolen diamond worth Rs 1 crore

Police arrested a man in Bihar's district Monday and seized a diamond worth Rs 1 crore which he had allegedly stolen from his employer's house, a said here.

A team of Police and local police arrested from his house in Pathalkudia village in district in the early hours of Monday, town police station, SHO, said.

Vikas Jain, a and a resident of Salt Lake City in had lodged a police complaint three days ago stating that his servant had stolen a diamond from his house and had been missing since then.

Jain in his report had claimed that the diamond was worth Rs 1 crore, the said adding that the accused would be produced before a local court here for transit remand in order to take him to Kolkata.

