Police arrest man, recovers stolen diamond worth Rs 1 crore

Police arrested a man in Bihar's Banka district Monday and seized a diamond worth Rs 1 crore which he had allegedly stolen from his employer's house, a police officer said here.
A team of West Bengal Police and local police arrested Kailash Yadav from his house in Pathalkudia village in Banka district in the early hours of Monday, Banka town police station, SHO, Rakesh Kumar said.
Vikas Jain, a businessman and a resident of Salt Lake City in West Bengal had lodged a police complaint three days ago stating that his servant Kailash Yadav had stolen a diamond from his house and had been missing since then.
Jain in his report had claimed that the diamond was worth Rs 1 crore, the police officer said adding that the accused would be produced before a local court here for transit remand in order to take him to Kolkata.
