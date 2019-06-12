Inmates turn RJs, run FM Radio stations in Telangana prisons

From enabling prisoners to explore their creativity and providing them entertainment, the has started in house facility at jails across the state, where inmates don the role of radio jockeys.

As part of a scheme to reform and rehabilitate prisoners, the started the project wherein select inmates were being trained to run stations 'Antarvani' (inner voice).

The inmates could also participate in programmes, which helps them be in good humour and overcome depression.

Inmates operate the Stations, make announcements on the jail's time table, play patriotic, devotional and folk songs and music for fellow prisoners.

"Our main aim is their reformation and rehabilitation. Once they get back to the mainstream, they should be good gentlemen. So we started several initiatives and this (Radio Stations at jails) is another one," (Prisons and Correctional Services) V K told PTI.

"Entertainment was part of this initiative so that they don't feel depressed and commit suicide. We want to keep them in good humour," he said.

Through the Radio stations, announcements and information can also be disseminated," he said, adding the FM Radio service has been well received by the prisoners and would soon be launched in all district jails this month.

This initiative was first started in March in central jails in and later in Warangal central jail.

jail became the first in the state where the FM service was launched on Monday, jail authorities noted.

Five prisoners at this jail run the between 6 AM to 6 PM and from 6 PM to 9 PM, play folk songs and music, told PTI.

Loudspeakers have been set up in the 13 barracks, whichhouse 240 inmates --50 convicted and 190 remand prisoners, including 11 female inmates, he said.

Apart from Telugu speaking 'radio jockeys,' some more inmates are being trained, he said, adding plans were on to conduct a one-hour Hindi programme.

The RJs also make announcements about the daily jail time table and during physical training, beat drums with music playing in the background.

They also make announcements on the breakfast for the day with the menu and on Vidya Danam (educational) programmes, besides reading out newspapers, Goud said.

Guest speakers can deliver lectures on morality through the service while radio jockeys also make 'mulakat' announcements.

Inmates can also choose film songs and send a request under 'Miru korina paatalu' (your requests) programme, he said.

"One inmate, a life convict, just shared his life experienceon the crime he committed, his jail experience and how his family is suffering," Goud added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)