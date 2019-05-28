Clashes in four Brazil prisons leave 42 dead: Official

At least 42 inmates were killed in clashes in four prisons in northern on Monday, authorities said, a day after violence in one of the jails left 15 people dead.

At least 27 of the victims were in the near Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state, where all four prisons are located.

The said it was sending reinforcements to boost security in the state's prisons.

has the world's third largest population, with 7,26,712 inmates as of June 2016, according to official statistics.

The population is double the capacity of the nation's prisons, which in the same year was estimated to be 3,68,049 inmates.

Along with severe overcrowding, Brazil's prisons are plagued by gang violence, while riots and breakout attempts are not uncommon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)