Insisted on passing women's reservation bill in ongoing session: TMC

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said on Monday the party had insisted at the all party meeting last week that the women's reservation bill be passed in the ongoing session of Parliament.
The TMC spokesperson said he was happy that the proposal was been endorsed by the Congress.
"At the all-party held on June 16 (Sunday), Trinamool Congress insisted that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed in this session of #Parliament Glad the Leader of the Opposition in RS today, Ghulam Nabi Azad, endorsed the same," O'Brien tweeted.
Earlier in the day in Parliament, Azad slammed the BJP-led Union government for its failure to pass the women reservation bill in the Lok Sabha and spending half of the money on the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and the Swachh Bharat schemes on advertisements.
