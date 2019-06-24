Chinki, Mehuli shine at T5 national selection trials

Chinki Yadav of won the women's 25m pistol event while West Bengal's bagged the honours in women's 10m air rifle competition at the ongoing T5 national selection trials for shooting events here Monday.

Chinki shot a score of 32 in the final to win a gold while of the BSF shot 30 for silver and Annu of shot 27 to bag the bronze.

In the women's air rifle event, Mehuli shot a score of 252.4 in the final to win a gold. Aayushi Gupta of won the silver medal with a score of 249.8, while of the Railways clinched the bronze with a score of 228.3.

Seasoned shooter also won the men's 50m rifle prone competition with a score of 623.2 at the 19th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Competition being held here alongside the national trials.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)