Chinki, Mehuli shine at T5 national selection trials

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chinki Yadav of Madhya Pradesh won the women's 25m pistol event while West Bengal's Mehuli Ghosh bagged the honours in women's 10m air rifle competition at the ongoing T5 national selection trials for shooting events here Monday.

Chinki shot a score of 32 in the final to win a gold while Neeraj Kaur of the BSF shot 30 for silver and Annu Raj Singh of Air India shot 27 to bag the bronze.

In the women's air rifle event, Mehuli shot a score of 252.4 in the final to win a gold. Aayushi Gupta of Uttar Pradesh won the silver medal with a score of 249.8, while Meghana Sajjanar of the Railways clinched the bronze with a score of 228.3.

Seasoned shooter Sanjeev Rajput also won the men's 50m rifle prone competition with a score of 623.2 at the 19th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Competition being held here alongside the national trials.

Mon, June 24 2019. 20:25 IST

