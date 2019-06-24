Cong mulls options on action against party MLA; Khuntia

AICC incharge of party affairs in R C Khuntia Monday took exception to MLA Komatireddy Reddy's critical remarks against the leadership, as the party considered its options on taking action against him.

The leadership has taken a serious view of his "indiscipline" and were contemplating suspending him, sources said.

However, planned to take legal opinion on the mater in view of the argument that the may not apply if he is suspended, they said.

Reddy,MLA from Munugode,recently blamed Khuntia and state N Uttam Kumar for the party's poor showing in the December 2018 Assembly elections.

He had hinted at joining the BJP.

The of the Congress in has issued a show-cause notice to him and reported the matter to the party high command.

Appropriate action would be taken after his reply is received, he said.

"Everything cannot be explained. But I said or anybody will not be spared. But strategically, sometimes we have to see what...strategy is good for the Congress," he told reporters.

Khuntia pointed out that Rajagopal and his family members, including his wife, have been given tickets to contest in a number of elections.

Rajagopal Reddys brother is Congress Lok Sabha member, he said.

Anybody with a grievance against him or the PCC can communicate with Rahul Gandhi, he said, stressed the need for unity and warned that action would be taken against those giving out any press statements, which would only damage the party.

The Congress in is already faced with a crisis as 12 party merged with the ruling TRS.

The party had won 19 of the total 119 seats in the Assembly polls.

But it is now left with six MLAs, including Rajagopal Reddy.

