Institute for budding politicians to start 3rd academic year

Efforts to groom 'netas' in leadership skills have started picking momentum at an institute near which is now planning to launch its third academic session to train political greenhorns in governance and public affairs.

Located at Uttan in neighbouring district, the (IIDL), started by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, has been offering a one-year post-graduate diploma course in leadership and governance since last two academic sessions.

The course, recognised by the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, includes training in aspects like leadership, politics, democracy, governance and public policy, Ravindra Sathe, of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini that promotes IIDL, told PTI.

"The aim is to provide knowledge, understanding and information to political enthusiasts. The curriculum is designed to gain skills for a career in politics, public affairs, NGOs and other allied fields," he said, adding that the institute enrolled around 51 students in last two years.

For the new academic session beginning in August this year, the institute has so far received 200 entries but the aim is to enroll only 25 students, Sathe said, adding that the course is open to anyone with a bachelor's degree and aspiring politicians, civil servants and journalists.

"The programme is designed to produce trained, ethical and responsible leaders," Sahasrabuddhe said, adding that students are free to join any party after the course.

Aditya Chapra, a pass out from the first batch, described IIDL as the "IIT of sociology and politics".

"The institute gave me an opportunity to understand political ideologies and social issues," he said.

