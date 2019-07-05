Inter-caste couple hacked to death; Woman's father arrested

A young Dalit couple, who married recently despite 'opposition' from the woman's family, were hacked to death by a gang in their house in the district, police said Friday.

Father of the woman, who was three months pregnant, had been arrested in connection with the Thursday incident that triggered protests by locals and relatives of the man.

Solairaja (24) and 21-year old Petchiammal, who was three months pregnant, were found dead in a pool of blood with deep cut injuries at their house in Kulathur Thursday morning by neighbours and a relative.

They belonged to different sub-sects of Scheduled Caste and had married in a temple after being in love despite the woman's father objecting to it, a police official told PTI.

Following a protest by locals and the family members of the man, the woman's father was arrested and has been named the prime accused in the crime, police said adding further investigation was on.

