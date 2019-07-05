Steel ministry sees 56 pc jump in budget allocation to Rs 241 cr for 2019-20

The Union Budget 2019-20 allocation for the steel ministry has jumped by 55.78 per cent to Rs 241.29 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 154.89 crore in 2018-19.

The increase has been over the revised estimates of the Budget 2018-19, according to Budget documents.

While the expenditure was Rs 154.89 crore for 2018-19, in the case of 2017-18 (actual) it was Rs 41.50 crore, it added.

The expenditure budget of Rs 241.29 crore in 2019-20 includes Rs 15 crore on central sector schemes or projects and Rs 190.04 crore towards upgradation of Ispat General Hospital Rourkela to a Super Specialty Hospital.

The investment in public enterprises under the ministry, including Steel Authority of India Ltd and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, has increased to Rs 9,019.26 crore in the Budget 2019-20, over the revised estimate of Rs 7,892.71 crore in 2018-19.

