Internal probe ordered on disclosure of classified info in Rafale deal, says Def Min in RTI reply

An internal inquiry has been ordered on disclosure of classified information in the deal, the has said in an RTI query.

City-based Right to Information (RTI) activist had filed an RTI seeking information from the about the "stolen" files and action taken by the ministry in this regard.

Galgali had also sought to know whether the (PMO) and were aware about the stolen files and if yes, then whether a police complaint had been filed.

Replying to his query, Sushil Kumar, the (Air Acquisition) and CPIO Air Acquisition (Capital) Wing, stated that the ministry has ordered an internal inquiry.

In his reply dated May 7, Kumar said, "The (Security Office) has ordered an internal inquiry on disclosure of classified official information into public domain and violation of manual of security instructions."



Reacting to the reply, Galgali said, "It possible that the matter is sub-judice and therefore, the government may not have provided full information. But, it is high time that the government must come forward to clean the air to assure the citizens about the deal."



Notably, KK Venugopal in March had told that the documents related to the fighter jet deal were not stolen from the and that petitioners seeking a review of the courts earlier verdict were using "photocopies of the original" papers.

