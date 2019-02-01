International Degree Opportunities for Pearl Academy Students in UK

/ -- Pearl Academy, India's leading institute of design, fashion, business and media and University of Derby, one of UK's top 30 Universities, signed a Memorandum of Understanding today at This collaboration will provide new opportunities for academic and student exchanges, collaboration in research, and most importantly progression opportunity for students into the final year at to get awarded with an international degree in the

continues to be committed to providing academic excellence and quality learning experience through industry and international exposure to its students. The academy's learning outcomes and academic rigour has always been acknowledged by international institutions and this alliance too, is a recognition of the same. This alliance with will enable the sharing of global best practices, promote collaborative learning and enhance international experience for students offering them an increased network of international opportunities while pursuing their professional goals.

Commenting on the collaboration, Prof. Kathryn Mitchell, Vice Chancellor, University of Derby, England, said, "We are very proud to be associated with an industry disruptor like We feel both the institutions are aligned with their focus on student experience, academic rigor and global outlook. I look forward to welcoming students from Pearl Academy to the and hope that ourstudents and faculty from the UK will come and learn more about "



Prof. Nandita Abraham, President, Pearl Academy, mentioned, "We have prestigious alliances with Torrens University, Australia, Domus Academy, Milan, Media Design School, New Zealand, FIDM, US to name a few. A large number of our students have been travelling abroad for Masters, have been winning accolades and representing in International forums. This alliance with University of Derby opens yet another opportunity for our students at undergraduate level to expand their horizons and pursue their final year in an evolved market like the UK. I am sure our students will benefit a great deal from this partnership."



About Pearl AcademyPearl Academy, India's leading institution in design, fashion, business and media has been a catalyst for success of the students across creative industries for 25 years. Pearl Academy offers over 30 uniquely designed under-graduate, post-graduate and professional development pathway through its campuses in Delhi, Noida, and Its reputation of preparing 'Industry ready' professionals has been recognized by leading fashion, retail and design brands, which has helped in establishing a healthy track record of over 95 per cent placement for the last three years. Its path-breaking alliances with renowned organizations such as the (FDCI), (ADI) and (IIID) have ensured that its faculty and students get an exclusive access to 'industry in the classroom'.

The institution was ranked as the best private fashion college in India for the fifth consecutive year by survey -MDRA - and Outlook - Drshti Survey. Pearl Academy was awarded the ' in India' by industry body for three years in a row in 2016, 2017 and 2018. It is the only Indian institute to feature in Business of Fashion's Top 25 Global Fashion School Rankings (Graduate) in 2017 and has been recognized as a 2018 by Forbes and Great Place to Study. campus of the academy was ranked as one of the most beautiful college campuses in India by The institution was also awarded as 'Best Brands 2017' in Fashion Design Category by

The Academy is also closely associated with renowned global institutions such as Torrens University, Australia, & Merchandising, US, Domus Academy, Italy, Media Design School, amongst many others. For more information, please visit:



of Derby



In the - the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution - we are proud to be building on our region's heritage of innovation with industry-relevant expert teaching and world-leading research.

We offer further and higher in a wide choice of subject areas at our campuses in Derby, Buxton, Chesterfield and Leek. Rated Gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework 2017 and a Top 30 in University Guide 2019, our academic strength is backed up by practical experience to ensure our students are ready for a successful career, wherever their talents lie. With more than 200 million invested in the last ten years, we offer some of the best university facilities in the UK. These include our STEM Centre, and NHS-standard hospital ward.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)