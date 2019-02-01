Turkey cracks down on online gaming, seeks nearly 400 arrests

Turkish authorities have issued arrest warrants against nearly 400 people across the country for their alleged involvement in illegal online betting, police said on Friday.

The crackdown targeted 394 suspects in 40 cities -- 207 of them in Istanbul, the police said in a statement.

They are charged with violating the on online gambling, with some three billion lira (USD 570 million) channelled through the of 72 companies and the suspect individuals.

has strict legislation on gambling. The authorities meanwhile run a state lottery and betting service in a country where football is the most popular sport.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)