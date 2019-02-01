Aluminium futures slip 0.22% on muted demand

Aluminium prices softened 0.22 per cent to Rs 135.70 per kg in futures trading Friday as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand at the domestic spot market.

The for delivery in February contracts was trading lower by 30 paise, or 0.22 per cent, at Rs 135.70 per kg in 4 lots.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in March eased by 75 paise, or 0.5 per cent, to Rs 148.20 per kg in a business turnover of 59 lots.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants on slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade.

