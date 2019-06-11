Internet blackout across Sudan

Landline were down across on Monday, a week after were cut following a deadly crackdown on protesters.

from the country's main provider stopped working in the capital in the early afternoon, an said, adding the outage had affected embassies, and offices.

Cyber security monitor Netblocks said "an almost total blackout" started around noon local time.

"It's the first time Sudantel has cut off everything in the country," a for the group said.

"It was not switching off data centres, more like a digital cutting of all lines," he said, adding the monitor first noticed "signs of disconnection" at the weekend.

The cuts come as a nationwide civil disobedience campaign entered its second day against the country's ruling generals who took power after the ouster of longtime leader in April.

Protest organisers said the campaign would run until the generals handed power to a civilian government.

The campaign kicked off nearly a week after an assault on demonstrators at a sit-in outside the headquarters in left dozens dead and crushed hopes for a swift democratic transition.

Netblocks said current outages were different than previous under Bashir, which were done "with a high degree of synchronisation".

"What we see now is that networks are going down then partially coming back," the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)