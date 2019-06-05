101 dead in crackdown on Sudan protesters: New toll

-
At least 101 people were killed in a crackdown on Sudanese protesters carried out by security forces that started when security forces broke up a sit-in outside army headquarters, a doctors committee close to demonstrators said.
"To this moment, the total number of deaths that have been accounted by doctors is 101," the Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said after reporting that 40 bodies were recovered from the Nile. It gave no further details.
