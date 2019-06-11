Huawei's told the Monday that the Chinese telecoms giant has been advised it was under no obligation to spy for if so asked by the Communist state.

told a committee hearing that has sought guidance from its attorneys to see if a Chinese on domestic companies' cooperation with the government on security matters could force it to conduct foreign intelligence work.

The legislation has been cited by in its attempts to force governments across the world to drop from their 5G network development plans.

Suffolk's appearance before the UK parliament's science and came as Britain prepares to publish delayed policy guidelines for the next-generation technology's rollout.

"There are no laws in that obligate us to work with the with anything whatsoever," Suffolk said.

"Our legal advice is that is not the case." Britain and other states are concerned by a series of Chinese laws that include one adopted in June 2017 covering private and intelligence matters.

Committee member cited the legislation as saying that had the power to "request the relevant organs, organisations and civilians to provide necessary support, assistance and cooperation" to various Chinese security agencies.

Suffolk said the legislation's "unclear" wording forced to consult its Chinese attorneys and advisers at London's firm.

"Many countries produce laws that are unclear and we have had to go through a period of clarification with the that have come out and made it quite clear that (spying) is not the requirement on any company," Suffolk said.

"We have had that validated again by our lawyers and revalidated again by I believe there is no such obligation." Lewis called Suffolk's explanation "entirely unbelievable".

Huawei currently provides the most advanced -- and least expensive -- in the world.

It is also widely integrated into Britain's existing and has been cooperating with the since 2010 on cyber security threats.

agencies have been unable to agree whether it was wiser to "manage" risks by working more closely with Huawei -- or to fall behind technologically and wait for Western to develop their own

The has warned that the US may have to stop sharing intelligence with Britain if it builds its new network around Huawei hardware.

British lawmakers have been further unnerved by revelations first made by Australian researchers that Huawei's tecnology was being used to conduct surveillance in China's restrive Xinjiang region.

Chinese authorities have placed an estimated one million mostly Muslim ethnic minorities -- including Uighurs -- in internment camps with the help of

Suffolk confirmed that Huawei's equipment was being used by a "partner" in Xinjiang.

"Our contracts are with a third party. It is not something we do directly," he said.

Committee members pressed Suffolk on whether he felt "complicit" in wide-scale abuses of human rights.

"I don't think it's for us to make such judgements," Suffolk said. "Our judgement is, is it legal within the countries in which we operate. That's our criteria. It's for others to make a judgement on whether it's right or wrong.

