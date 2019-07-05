JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2019 » News

Budget 2019: FM proposes to increase minimum public shareholding to 35%

Budget 2019: Rs 350 cr allocated for interest subvention for MSMEs
Business Standard

BharatNet to be expedited with universal service obligation fund, says FM

The government aims to connect all 2.5 lakh village panchayats with high speed broadband by March 2020

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

data

The pace of providing internet connection in rural India under BharatNet project will be expedited with the support of universal service obligation fund, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Friday.

"To bridge rural-urban digital divide, BharatNet is targeting internet connectivity in local bodies in every panchayat in the country.

"This will be speeded up with assistance of universal service obligation fund (USOF) under the public private partnership," Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20.

The government aims to connect all 2.5 lakh village panchayats with high speed broadband by March 2020.

As per latest official data, an amount of Rs 50,554 crore was available in the USOF at the end of May 2019.

Under BharatNet, which is fully funded by the USOF, 3,33,195 kilometer optical fibre cable has been laid connecting 1,28,118 gram panchayats as on May 30, 2019.

The finance minister said that under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan, over 2 crore rural Indians have so far been made digitally literate.
First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 12:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU