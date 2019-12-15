JUST IN
Citizenship Act: Govt suspends internet in 5 Bengal districts amid protests

According to the official, the government has decided to shutdown Internet services in Malda, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas districts

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

bengal violence
Vehicles torched by protestors agitating against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB)at Sanmtragachi in Howrah district of West Bengal | PTI

Internet services were on Sunday suspended in five districts of West Bengal, amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act across the state, a senior government official said.

According to the official, the government has decided to shutdown Internet services in Malda, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas districts to prevent rumour-mongering and circulation of fake news, especially on social media.

"Despite several requests, a few communal outfits have been carrying out violent protests. In view of the situation, the administration has decided to temporarily suspend Internet services in five districts of the state," the official told PTI.
First Published: Sun, December 15 2019. 14:35 IST

