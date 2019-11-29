INX media case: Ex-NITI CEO, others move bail plea before Delhi court

Former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar on Friday moved a bail plea before a Delhi court in the INX Media corruption case.

Former OSD to finance minister Pradeep Kumar Bagga and former FIPB director Prabodh Saxena also moved bail pleas in the case.

The matter is likely to be taken by Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar shortly when former Union minister an accused in this case is produced from where he is currently lodged in a money laundering case.