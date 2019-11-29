Top 10 biz headlines: NBFCs bailout likely, sops in Maharashtra & more

-
Budget 2020 may see UPA-style bailout of stressed NBFCs
The government has strongly advocated direct intervention by the Centre in stressed non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on the lines of the model followed by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government under then finance minister Pranab Mukherjee in 2009. Read here
Sops galore in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, which took oath of office at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Thursday evening, has promised to enact a law to reserve 80 per cent of jobs in the private sector for “local/domicile” youths. It has also promised loan waivers for farmers. Read here
Karvy Stock Broking moves SAT against Sebi order
Karvy Stock Broking has approached the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the Sebi order that barred it from taking up new clients. Read here
SBI Caps to give report on four bidders for Anil Ambani's RCom
SBI Caps has finalised a detailed evaluation of the bids of the four companies that have offered to buy Anil Ambani’s telecom business. The report will be presented to the committee of creditors (CoC) on Friday to take a final call on the potential best offers. Read here
Nearly 500 listed companies can't meet interest outgo from their earnings
A total of 484 listed non-financial companies have an interest coverage ratio lower than 1, indicating their earnings are not enough to meet their interest payments. Read here
GST e-invoicing must for businesses with Rs 100-cr turnover
From April 1 next year, electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) will be mandatory for businesses with a turnover of Rs 100 crore, the government said on Thursday. Read here
RIL creates history
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) market value on Thursday surpassed the Rs 10-trillion mark, making it by far the most-valued listed firm in the country and 64th globally. Read here
BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse sound a note of caution on record market run
A slowing economy hasn’t stopped India’s benchmark equity index from climbing to a series of records this year, but this divergence may have run its course, according to BNP Paribas. Read here
Q2 Sees Revival in Rural Demand for Groceries
Demand for daily household products and groceries in rural markets recovered sharply in the September quarter, according to data from a consumer research firm, even as economic growth is likely to have slipped further in the quarter, according to the Economic Times
BPCL gets Cabinet approval for additional equity investment in E&P arm
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) is understood to have given its nod for additional investment of $2,670 million by Bharat Petro Resources Ltd (BRPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), for a LNG project in Mozambique, the Hindu Business Line reported
