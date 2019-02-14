IOC, BPCL shares fall up to 4.2%

Shares of - IOC and BPCL - fell up to 4.2 per cent Thursday amid fresh concerns about rising

Shares of fell by 4.19 per cent to close at Rs 124.65 on the BSE.

Corporation Limited also dropped 4.12 per cent to close at Rs 315.10.

Shares of closed at Rs 220.50, a gain of 0.73 per cent. Intra-day, it fell by 2.46 per cent to Rs 213.50.

Brent zoomed 1.26 per cent, to USD 64.41 per barrel.

"On the indices front, BSE was the top loser as crude prices are seeing some upswing," said Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities Ltd.

