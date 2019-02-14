JUST IN
Business Standard

IOC, BPCL shares fall up to 4.2%

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shares of state-owned oil marketing companies - IOC and BPCL - fell up to 4.2 per cent Thursday amid fresh concerns about rising crude oil prices.

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd fell by 4.19 per cent to close at Rs 124.65 on the BSE.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited also dropped 4.12 per cent to close at Rs 315.10.

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd closed at Rs 220.50, a gain of 0.73 per cent. Intra-day, it fell by 2.46 per cent to Rs 213.50.

Brent crude oil futures zoomed 1.26 per cent, to USD 64.41 per barrel.

"On the indices front, BSE oil and gas was the top loser as crude prices are seeing some upswing," said Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities Ltd.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:05 IST

