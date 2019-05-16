IPL awards fiasco: Angry Edulji hits out at BCCI acting president

member said Thursday she wanted to present the IPL winners' trophy as she felt that C K had "disregarded the protocol" by not presenting the award during the ODI against in

Edulji wanted to present the IPL winners' trophy to the champion team but was overruled by her CoA colleague Lt Gen Ravi Thodge, who felt that convention of giving away the trophy should be followed. Khanna, in the end, gave away the trophy.

While presenting trophies has always been paramount for Khanna, Edulji, in a long statement, didn't clarify as to why it was equally important for her.

"To set the facts straight, in the COA meeting dated 8th April, the topic was discussed. During the discussion, I had mentioned that as the (CK Khanna) had abdicated his right to give away the trophy during the bilateral match in Delhi," Edulji said in a press release.

"He (Khanna) had shown disregard for the protocol and an office bearer of a state association was allowed to give the trophy away and hence for the IPL Final COA members should give the trophy. This was because the had shown disregard to the office of the President of the BCCI," said Edulji.

She claimed she had mentioned in that meeting that if CoA is present during the final, he should give away the trophy or else it should be presented jointly by her and Lt Gen Thodge.

What seemed to have irked Edulji is that presented a two-year old email from where the former IPS had also written in favour of convention being followed.

"A few days before the final Mr. forwarded a mail from the Mr written sometime in the year 2017 in which he had said that as per protocol the President gives away the trophy," said Edulji.

Time and again, Edulji asked why Khanna didn't follow the protocol during the ODI when president gave away the trophy.

"Till date, even after numerous e-mails including from the asking for reasons on what grounds the Acting President allowed the representative to give away the trophy, Khanna has not bothered responding and explaining about the reasons due to which he took that decision."



Edulji accused Khanna of walking around with Amitabh's e-mail in his pocket.

"On the day of the final as usual, his interest seemed only limited to the presentation of the trophy since he was carrying around an e-mail of 2017 in his pocket," Edulji wrote.

Edulji also alleged that "few people in BCCI worked behind the scenes" to stop her from presenting the trophy.

