South African woman makes landmark Everest summit

A South African reached the top of on Thursday in what is believed to be the first summit of the world's highest mountain by a black African woman.

Saray Khumalo, 47, reached the top of the 8,848-metre (29,029-foot) mountain after three previous bids were thwarted by bad weather, injury and tragedy.

Khumalo's Summits with a Purpose expedition organiser said she was the first black African woman to reach the top of

confirmed that Khumalo had made the summit but had no record on whether she was the first black African woman.

In 2017, strong winds and frostbite forced Khumalo to give up on Everest, just metres from the summit. In 2015, her expedition was cancelled after an earthquake hit

All climbs were halted during her first attempt in 2014 when an avalanche killed 16 guides on the mountain. Khumalo is on a quest to conquer the highest peaks on each continent.

She has already climbed in Africa, Aconcagua in and in

In 2003, South African became the first black person to summit Khumalo uses her expeditions to raise funds for libraries and support children's educational activities.

"My dream is to go higher and go further for as long as I breathe. To pave a way for my children and other ordinary people, so we may realise and accept that ordinary people like us can achieve extraordinary heights," Khumalo says on her website.

Many -- including Everest, the world's highest -- are at peak climbing season with the window of good weather between late April and the end of May.

The death toll is already mounting, however.

Two Indian have died and a Chilean is missing on Mount Kanchenjunga, the world's third-highest mountain, expedition organisers said.

Biplab Baidya, 48, and Kuntal Karar, 46, were on the 8,586-metre (28,169-foot) mountain on the Nepal- border with a five-member team from India's state. An operation was started to retrieve their bodies.

Last week, Peruvian died on Mount Makalu, the world's fifth-highest mountain, while a Malaysian died in April after being rescued from Mount Annapurna, where he spent two nights in the open near the summit.

Hundreds of flock each year to -- home to eight of the world's 14 highest peaks -- creating a lucrative mountain industry for the impoverished country.

