IPRs help protect new ideas, encourage people to come out with solutions: Prabhu

Intellectual property rights (IPRs) help protect new ideas and encourage people to come out with solutions for problems being faced by societies, former Union Minister and India's Sherpa at the G20 summit Suresh Prabhu said Thursday.

He said a strong IPR regime is important to ensure that people get motivated to generate new ideas, and invest time, energy and money into discovering new solutions to problems.

"IP protection is a kind of incentive for a person to come out and work on new ideas. No society can progress if it becomes a society of copiers," he said here at a function.

Prabhu said the Commerce and Industry Ministry has taken several steps to strengthen IP regime of the country.

"We have acknowledged this fact of protecting new ideas and as a Commerce and Industry Minister, we took number of measures to ensure that rights are protected legislatively," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)