Instagram's trial to hide number of 'likes' may save users' self-esteem
Business Standard

CIA spy ring busted, death sentence awarded to some of the arrested: Iran

Iranian agencies claim to have successfully dismantled a CIA spy network on July 18

AFP | PTI  |  Tehran 

US, Iran, Flag

Iranian authorities said on Monday that security agencies had arrested 17 suspects and sentenced some of them to death after dismantling a CIA spy ring in a case announced last month.   

The agencies "successfully dismantled a (CIA) spy network on July 18," the head of counter-intelligence at the Iranian intelligence ministry, whose identity was not revealed, told reporters in Tehran.

"Some were sentenced to death and some to long-term imprisonment." 
First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 13:15 IST

