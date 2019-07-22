CIA spy ring busted, death sentence awarded to some of the arrested: Iran

-
ALSO READ
Borders 'our red line', says Iran general after US drone shot down
Is a war coming between the US and Iran? There are signs to believe so
Indian airlines to avoid Iranian airspace, will re-route flights: DGCA
US warns airliners flying over Persian Gulf amid tensions with Iran
Why Trump is backing the US into a corner on Iran with new sanctions
-
Iranian authorities said on Monday that security agencies had arrested 17 suspects and sentenced some of them to death after dismantling a CIA spy ring in a case announced last month.
The agencies "successfully dismantled a (CIA) spy network on July 18," the head of counter-intelligence at the Iranian intelligence ministry, whose identity was not revealed, told reporters in Tehran.
"Some were sentenced to death and some to long-term imprisonment."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU