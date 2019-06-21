JUST IN
Business Standard

Iran FM gives location drone shot down after 'violated Iranian airspace'

AFP  |  Tehran 

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Thursday a US surveillance drone "violated Iranian airspace" before being shot down earlier in the day, providing coordinates to back his claim.

The drone "was targeted at 04:05 at the coordinates (2559'43"N 5702'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak. We've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 08:10 IST

