EU leaders to hold June 30 crisis summit on bloc's top jobs

EU leaders will hold a crisis summit on June 30 to decide on names for the bloc's top jobs after lengthy talks in failed to produce an accord, said.

"The has had a full discussion of nominations," he said.

"There was no majority on any candidate," he added of the multiple positions being discussed.

"The agreed that there has to be a package reflecting the diversity of the EU. We will meet again on June 30."



The 28 heads of government had met for dinner after Brussels' main political factions refused to fall into line behind a single choice to head the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)