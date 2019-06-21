Iran says downed US drone recovered in its territorial waters

said Thursday it had recovered parts of a US drone in its territorial waters, after downing the aircraft in a missile strike slammed by as a "big mistake."



Under pressure to respond to the high-stakes incident in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, where a series of tanker attacks have sent tensions soaring with Iran, Trump initially struck a combative tone.

" made a very big mistake!" he tweeted in response to had shot down the surveillance aircraft -- which the says was above international waters at the time.

"This country will not stand for it, that I can tell you," he said later at the

But as the overnight incident whipped up fears of open conflict between the and its declared foe Iran -- sending up more than six percent -- Trump moved swiftly to dial back tensions.

"I find it hard to believe it was intentional, if you want to know the truth," Trump said. "I think that it could have been somebody who was loose and stupid that did it." The president's mixed message left the world unsure what Washington's next move would be.

"You will find out," Trump said, when asked about possible retaliation.

In Tehran, however, the message came loud and clear.

announced late Thursday that parts of the drone had been recovered in Iranian territorial waters, as moved to bring the incident before the

"We don't seek war, but will zealously defend our skies, land & waters," Zarif said.

The denounced the "unprovoked attack," claiming the drone was 34 kilometers (21 miles) from Iran when destroyed by a surface-to-air missile.

But the said it brought the drone down as it was "violating Iranian air space" over the waters of province.

Zarif provided coordinates to back the claim."At 00:14 US drone took off from UAE in stealth mode & violated Iranian airspace," Zarif tweeted.

"It was targeted at 04:05 at the coordinates (25?59'43"N 57?02'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak." "We've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down."



But the published a map showing the flight path of the drone, which indicated it traveled outside of Iranian waters and included a photograph showing it was at the coordinates (25?57'42"N 56?50'22"E) when it was downed.

In a letter to the and UN Antonio Guterres, Iran protested against a "dangerous and provocative act by the U.S. military forces against the territorial integrity of the "



The drone downing came as Iran was already accused by of carrying out attacks on in the congested Hormuz area.

denies involvement but has frequently threatened to block the sea lanes used to ship much of the world's

The of the US Naval Forces Central Command, Sean Kido, said a mine allegedly used in one of the attacks matched Iranian weaponry and that incriminating fingerprints had also been collected.

Trump has repeatedly said he does not favor war with Iran unless it is to stop the country getting a nuclear weapon -- something Iranian leaders insist they are not pursuing.

But Trump critics say his policy of "maximum pressure" -- including crippling economic sanctions, abandonment of an international deal to regulate Iran's nuclear activities, and deployment of extra troops to the region -- make war ever more likely.

A key Republican ally of Trump, Senator Lindsey Graham, said the president's "options are running out." Asked if he believed the were nearing conflict, he replied: "I think anybody would believe that we're one step closer."



"They shot down an American asset well within international waters trying to assess the situation. What are you supposed to do?" One of Trump's biggest opponents, the of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, warned that "there's no appetite for wanting to go to war in our country."



Israeli blasted "Iranian aggression" and said " stands by the " But Russian Vladimir Putin, who has close relations with Iran's leadership, said US military retaliation "would be a disaster for the region."



Trump's arrival in the White House, alongside veteran Mideast hawks like John Bolton, has seen sharp deterioration in relations with

Trump began last May by abandoning -- and effectively wrecking -- the 2015 international agreement on bringing Iran in from the diplomatic cold in exchange for verified controls on its nuclear industry.

That has prompted Iran to threaten it will stop observing restrictions agreed to under the deal on enrichment of uranium.

The threat has been seen as an effort to pressure European governments that want to save the nuclear deal to push back against The called that "extortion.

