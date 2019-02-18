Iran harbouring terrorist groups: Saudi

-
Iran is harbouring terrorist groups and should be the last country to accuse others of terrorism, Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir said here on Monday.
Addressing a joint press conference with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Jubeir, who is part of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's entourage, said Iran was supporting terrorism and Saudi Arabia was its victim.
"Iran should be the last country to accuse others of terrorism," Jubeir said in response to a query about Tehran accusing Islamabad of harbouring a jihadist group behind a deadly suicide attack in which 27 Iranian soldiers were killed in Wednesday.
Al-Jubeir said terrorism was a common enemy and Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the US were working jointly to eradicate it.
To a question about India-Pakistan relations, the Saudi minister said both countries were facing similar challenges, including the scourge of terrorism.
"We want both countries to resolve their conflicts and have peaceful relations," he said.
The minister said Saudi Arabia was working with Pakistan for reconciliation between the Taliban and the Afghan government.
"Saudi Arabia wants peaceful solution of Afghan crisis," he said.
Talking about investment, he said Saudi Arabia was investing in Pakistan and not giving money in charity.
He said Saudi Arabia will invest USD 10 billion to set up an oil refinery in the port city of Gwadar which was part of resolve to strengthen ties on key areas security, trade and economy.
"We want to see Pakistan as an economically stable country," he said.
Qureshi said Saudi Arabia will invest USD 20 billion in various sectors of Pakistan.
He said top leadership of both countries will meet at least once a year to review the progress on these matters.
Qureshi said Pakistan always respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran.
Crown Prince Salman arrived on his maiden trip to Pakistan on Sunday.
