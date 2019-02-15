Closely monitoring reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan, in touch with all stakeholders

is closely following the developments related to the peace and reconciliation efforts in and is in regular touch with all the stakeholders and countries, including Russia, and Saudi Arabia, the (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA said the situation in was also discussed at the India- Dialogue held in last month.

The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of India, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and

The topic was likely to be discussed at the next Russia-India- (RIC) trilateral foreign ministers' meeting, scheduled to take place at the end of this month, Kumar said.

" is and will continue to take all necessary steps to bring peace and stability in the region.

"We are not only closely following the developments which are related to the peace and reconciliation efforts in by different stakeholders, but I must also add that we are in regular contact with all other players, stakeholders, including Russia, and Saudi Arabia," he added.

Kumar also said last week, the Indian to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, met Zalamay Khalizad, the US to Afghanistan, who briefed him on America's efforts in the region.

The two sides agreed to "continue to maintain a close contact with each other" on the matter, he added.

Kumar said also participated in the ministerial meeting on "Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East" in Poland's on February 13-14, which was held at the level of secretaries.

The conference was organised on the initiative of and the US on the topic of peace and security in

"India has abiding interest in the region. The region hosts a 9.2 million-strong Indian community, whose well-being and welfare are of paramount importance for us. This region is the source of over 50 per cent of our and 70 per cent of our It is also a large trading partner, accounting for over USD 110 billion of India's trade in 2016-17," Kumar said.

The emergence of terrorist groups like the posed a common challenge to India and the of the region and the region was also critical for our maritime security and the security of the sea lanes of communication, he added.

