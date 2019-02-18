No leader in the world has Modi's political will to tackle terrorism: Amit Shah

Asserting that the BJP-led government would not let the sacrifices of jawans go in vain, on Monday said no political in the world has Narendra Modi's political will to tackle terrorism.

Addressing party workers here after the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed, he said the would give a fitting reply and only Modi could provide the strong government the country needs.

We should all be proud that the BJP government which has come up with the largest defence budget since independence, he said at the Suraj Maidan here, kicking off his party's election preparation in

Shah said the BJP has worked to further strengthen and modernise the

The BJP government, he added, has started giving terrorists a befitting reply and has achieved success.

The entire country is today standing rock solid with the families of martyrs. The Modi-led BJP government will not let their sacrifice go in vain. A befitting reply for the martyrdom of jawans will be given by the Army, Shah said.

He said the BJP has zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and "no in the world has political will like Modi to tackle terrorism".

The country needs a strong government and nobody can give it except There is no in (the opposition) alliance. Dealers will run the government and not leaders, he said.

Asking to announce the name of the leader of the opposition alliance, Shah said the grand alliance was moving forward only on the slogan of "Modi hatao".

The BJP has its government in 16 states and the party's expansion has taken place in new areas, he said, adding that the BJP has won in the north and north-east.

"Now, BJP flag will also flutter in and Odisha," he added.

The BJP, he said, doesn't get disappointed by defeat or arrogant in victory and is in only to serve the people, he added.

The 2019 are important for the BJP as well as for because on the one hand is a party to work for the welfare of the poor and, on the other, is a party only aiming to get into power, Shah said.

Shah highlighted various developmental and public welfare works done by the Centre.

Hitting out at the Congress, Shah said the party's desperation was evident after the budget but it got deeper with the extradition of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the helicopter scam.

All accused in chopper scam were in the custody of the and the CBI, he added.

With what face will face the people of the country after committing scams and corruption of Rs 12 lakh crore in 10 years of its rule," he said, adding that there were no allegations of corruption against the BJP-led Centre.

Taking a dig at the in the state, Shah said development works in the state have stopped due to the tussle between the minister and his deputy

The defence budget was increased by 6.87 per cent to Rs 3.18 lakh crore against last year's allocation of Rs 2.98 lakh crore.

Presenting the interim budget for 2019-20 in Parliament, said additional funds, if necessary, would be provided to secure India's borders and maintain its defence preparedness.

