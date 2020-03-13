Iran reports 85 more deaths due to coronavirus, toll reaches 514

-
Iran announced Friday that the new coronavirus has claimed another 85 lives, the highest single-day death toll in one of the world's worst-affected countries.
"Sadly, 85 people infected with the COVID-19 disease have died in the past 24 hours", bringing to 514 the overall number of deaths in Iran, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.
