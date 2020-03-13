Iran reports 85 more deaths due to coronavirus, toll reaches 514

JUST IN
coronavirus
Representative Image

Iran announced Friday that the new coronavirus has claimed another 85 lives, the highest single-day death toll in one of the world's worst-affected countries.

"Sadly, 85 people infected with the COVID-19 disease have died in the past 24 hours", bringing to 514 the overall number of deaths in Iran, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.
First Published: Fri, March 13 2020. 16:50 IST

