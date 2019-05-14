No war between Iran and US, only a test of resolve: Iran's leader Khamenei

Iran's Ayatollah said on Tuesday that "there is not going to be any war" with the United States, his official website reported.

In a speech to state officials, Khamenei said the showdown between the Islamic republic and the was a test of resolve rather than a military encounter.

"This face-off is not military because there is not going to be any war. Neither we nor them (the US) seek war. They know it will not be in their interest," he said, quoted on the Khamenei.ir website.