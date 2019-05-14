JUST IN
No war between Iran and US, only a test of resolve: Iran's leader Khamenei

In a speech to state officials, Khamenei was saying the showdown is only a test of resolve and not a military encounter.

AFP | PTI  |  Tehran 

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Vladimir Putin
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, looks at a copy of Quran, Islam's holy book, presented by Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, during their meeting in Tehran, Iran. Photo: AP/PTI

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that "there is not going to be any war" with the United States, his official website reported.

In a speech to state officials, Khamenei said the showdown between the Islamic republic and the United States was a test of resolve rather than a military encounter.

"This face-off is not military because there is not going to be any war. Neither we nor them (the US) seek war. They know it will not be in their interest," he said, quoted on the Khamenei.ir website.
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 23:31 IST

