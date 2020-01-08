JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

All is well, says Donald Trump after Iran missile attack on US forces
Business Standard

Took proportionate action in self-defense, do not seek escalation: Iran

We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression, said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Twitter

AFP | PTI  |  Tehran 

Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iran on Wednesday said it had carried out and "concluded" its reprisal over the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani when it targeted US forces in Iraq with a missile strike.

"Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defence" targeting a base from which a "cowardly armed attack against our citizens and senior officials" was launched, said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Twitter.

"We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.
First Published: Wed, January 08 2020. 08:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU