JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Coups to Soleimani killing, a look at US-Iran relations over the years
Business Standard

Stampede at funeral of Iran general Qasem Soleimani leaves 35 dead

The TV says the stampede erupted in Kerman, the hometown of Gen. Qassem Soleimani where the procession was underway on Tuesday

AP | PTI  |  Tehran 

Qassem Soleimani, Iran
Representative image: A women weeps while mourning during a demonstration over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran

Iranian state television says 35 people have been killed and 48 others injured in a stampede that erupted at a funeral procession for a general slain in a US airstrike.

The TV says the stampede erupted in Kerman, the hometown of Gen. Qassem Soleimani where the procession was underway on Tuesday.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew over 1 million people in the Iranian capital, crowding both main thoroughfares and side streets in Tehran.
First Published: Tue, January 07 2020. 15:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU