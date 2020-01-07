Stampede at funeral of Iran general Qasem Soleimani leaves 35 dead

-
ALSO READ
Mourners pack Iran city as Gen Soleimani's remains arrive in Tehran
Iran's Qassem Soleimani killed on Trump orders: How world leaders reacted
Qassem Soleimani killing: Will oil become a weapon of choice for Iran?
Gen Soleimani's killing 'irreparable blow' for Tehran: exiled opposition
US attack on Qassem Soleimani to hit India's economic recovery, say experts
-
Iranian state television says 35 people have been killed and 48 others injured in a stampede that erupted at a funeral procession for a general slain in a US airstrike.
The TV says the stampede erupted in Kerman, the hometown of Gen. Qassem Soleimani where the procession was underway on Tuesday.
A procession in Tehran on Monday drew over 1 million people in the Iranian capital, crowding both main thoroughfares and side streets in Tehran.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU