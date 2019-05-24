Irani, Gambhir, Prasad, Chakraborty among first-time LS poll winners

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, BJP leaders and Smriti Irani, and Bengali actresses and Ruhi were among the prominent candidates who won the Lok Sabha polls for the first time.

Irani proved herself to be a giant-killer as she dethroned in Amethi by a margin of 55,120 votes, while controversial BJP candidate from and blast accused Pragya Thakur defeated Congress' bigwig Digvijay Singh to register her maiden win in a

Gambhir, who was contesting from East Delhi, trounced Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely by a margin of over 3.91 lakh, according to poll results data shared by the on Thursday.

Prasad, Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP, who was in the fray from Patna Sahib seat in Bihar, defeated sitting and candidate by a margin of over 2.84 lakh, registering his first victory in a

In the national capital, where the BJP made a clean sweep of the seven seats, BJP's North West candidate pipped AAP's Gugan Singh by a huge margin of over 5.55 lakh votes.

But, it wasn't just BJP candidates who scored their first-ever win in the Lok Sabha election, as Congress, and candidates too defeated their rivals to secure a berth in Parliament.

In Tamil Nadu, leader and Rajya Sabha scripted a win, defeating her BJP rival by over 3.47 lakh in Thoothukkudi constituency.

In Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, Minister Kamal Nath's son won his first Lok Sabha poll, defeating his BJP rival by 37,536 votes.

In Bengal, scripted a maiden triumph on a ticket in the Lok Sabha polls over of the BJP by a margin of over 2.95 lakh votes in Jadhavpur constituency.

Another and candidate from Basirhat Ruhi trounced Sayantan Basu of the BJP by a margin of over 3.50 lakh.

unit of the BJP Dilip Ghosh also registered a win over TMC's Manas Ranjan Bhunia by a margin of 88,952 votes.

In Punjab's Gurdaspur, defeated heavyweight and sitting with a margin of 82,459 votes.

Besides, Satydev Pachauri, who had unsuccessfully fought the 2004 election, won the seat with a margin of over 1.55 lakh, defeating Congress' Sriprakash Jaiswal, who had won over Pachauri in 2004.

BJP's and also registered their maiden win in the Lok Sabha election from and seats, respectively.

Among other winners were Ramvilas Paswan's brother who won from reserved seat of Hajipur in north while BJP's Tejasvi Surya triumphed over his Congress rival in Bangalore South.

