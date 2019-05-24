Pyongyang says no more nuclear talks unless US changes stance

said on Friday its deadlocked nuclear talks with "will never be resumed" unless the US adopts a new approach, again blaming it for the collapse of the summit in February.

US Donald Trump's second meeting with North Korean leader Un broke up without an agreement or even a joint statement as the two failed to reach a deal on sanctions relief and what would be willing to give up of its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic programmes.

According to reports Trump gave Kim a written list of demands and has since accused of acting in "bad faith", giving it until the end of this year to change its approach.

The North's statement on Friday, released by its official agency KCNA, reiterated its stance.

The "underlying cause" of the "setback" in was "the arbitrary and dishonest position taken by the United States", it quoted a North Korean as saying.

The US had insisted on "a method which is totally impossible to get through", it said.

Unless "comes forward with a new method of calculation", it said, "the DPRK-US dialogue will never be resumed and by extension, the prospect for resolving the nuclear issue will be much gloomy".

refrained from criticising Trump, or by name.

The report came about a week after had demanded the take "urgent measures" to help return a cargo ship seized by the US for alleged sanctions violations, calling the move a "heinous" act.

Pyongyang's foreign ministry also denounced it as an "outright denial" of the spirit of the summit Trump and Kim held last year.

Earlier this month the North also sought to raise the pressure by launching several short-range missiles, its first such tests for more than a year.

"And the further its mistrust and hostile acts towards the DPRK grow, the fiercer our reaction will be," said.

