Gambhir, Prasad, Chakraborty among first-time LS poll winners

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Bengali were among the candidates who on Thursday won Lok Sabha polls for the first time, while several others were leading in the tally to register their maiden victory in a

Poll debutant Gambhir, who was contesting from East Delhi, trounced Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely by a margin of over 3.91 lakh, according to poll results data shared by the

Prasad, who was in the fray from Patna Sahib, defeated his former colleague and candidate by a margin of over 2.84 lakh, registering his first victory in a

In the national capital, where the BJP is all set to make a clean sweep of the seven seats, BJP's North West candidate pipped AAP's Gugan Singh by a huge margin of over 5.55 lakh with results being declared for this seat late night.

Besides, Satydev Pachauri, who had unsuccessfully fought the 2004 polls, was leading in constituency with a margin of over 1.51 lakh, trailed by Congress' Sriprakash Jaiswal, who had defeated Pachauri in 2004.

BJP's and also registered their maiden win in Lok Sabha poll from and seats, respectively.

In Bengal, scripted a maiden triumph on a TMC ticket in Lok Sabha polls over of the BJP by a margin of over 2.95 lakh votes in Jadhavpur constituency.

Another and TMC candidate from Basirhat was leading against Sayantan Basu of the BJP by a margin of over 3.39 lakh.

unit of the BJP Dilip Ghosh also registered a win over TMC's Manas Ranjan Bhunia by a margin of 88,952 votes.

