Irani meets Assam CM to discuss solutions for malnutrition among women, children

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani Tuesday met Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to deliberate on solutions related to malnutrition among women and children.

"Met CM @sarbanandsonwal ji in Guwahati to discuss progress of POSHAN Abhiyan in Assam and deliberated on solutions to make Assam a leading state in the fight against malnutrition among children and women," she wrote on Twitter.

Irani had on Sunday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss the progress of 'Poshan Abhiyaan' in the state.

She met Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday and reviewed various ongoing projects of the ministry in the state.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 16:20 IST

