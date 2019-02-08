IRB Infra net profit rises 6 pc to Rs 219 cr in Q3

Developers Friday reported 5.7 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 219 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 207 crore in the year-ago period, IRB Infra said in a statement.

"IRB Infra has posted net profit of Rs 219 crore for the 3rd quarter ended 31st December 2018; thus registering growth of six per cent as against the corresponding quarter of FY18," the statement said.

The total income of the company increased by 36.7 per cent to Rs 1,835 crore, as against Rs 1,342 crore a year ago.

"We achieved financial closure for our project during the quarter and will start construction shortly. Q4FY19 is expected to be even stronger with continued traffic momentum and as we near completion for some of our projects," Developers Chairman and MD Virendra D Mhaiskar said.

