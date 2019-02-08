Jaiprakash Associates Q3 losses narrowed to Rs 97.75 cr on higher revenue

Friday reported a net loss of Rs 97.75 crore for the third quarter of 2018-19 against a loss of Rs 148.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,532.22 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 1,139.21 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company is into diversified businesses such as cement, construction, hospitality, and power.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)