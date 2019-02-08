JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Defence ministry note on Rafale deal rocks govt; Rahul slams PM

Delhi's air quality in 'moderate' category after rain, hailstorm
Business Standard

Jaiprakash Associates Q3 losses narrowed to Rs 97.75 cr on higher revenue

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Friday reported a net loss of Rs 97.75 crore for the third quarter of 2018-19 against a loss of Rs 148.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,532.22 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 1,139.21 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company is into diversified businesses such as cement, construction, hospitality, real estate and power.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 20:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements