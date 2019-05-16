Irfan Pathan becomes first Indian to sign up for CPL players' draft, doubts remain over his NOC

All-rounder Thursday became the first Indian to be included in the Premier League's players' draft, a development that could make him the only Indian man to play in an overseas

It remains to be seen if he gets a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the BCCI, which has maintained a tough stance in not allowing Indian cricketers to participate in T20 leagues such as BBL, CPL and BPL.

The players' for CPL 2019 was announced on Thursday with Irfan being the only Indian in the list.

CPL's official website posted the final list of players who have signed up for the

"Prior to the draft, each franchise will have the option to retain and/or acquire a maximum of six players, although there is no obligation to do so," CPL announced on its website.

"The fact that so many players have registered for our is a testament to the stature of our league. Playing in the is something that all players look forward to, and the CPL combines that allure with a high standard of We expect that this year's tournament will be no different," said CPL

Irfan has not been a part of the in the previous two seasons. In 2017, the Baroda all-rounder played just one game for Gujarat Lions while in IPL 2016, he played four games for Rising Pune Supergiants. If selected, the 34-year-old will be the first Indian to play in CPL.

Irfan has represented in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, picking up a total of 301 wickets. He has also scored over 2,800 international runs.

The likes of Alex Hales, Rashid Khan, Shakib al Hasan, Jofra Archer and JP Duminy have put their names forward for the draft along with stars such as Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and

A record 536 players from 20 overseas countries and the have been included in CPL 2019 players' draft.

Two year's ago, Irfan's elder brother could not play in the after failing to get NOC from BCCI.

