Health ministry asks centre-run hospitals to set up 'dengue corners'

Ahead of the monsoon season, the health ministry has asked all centre-run hospitals to set up ' corners', dedicated areas to provide treatment to patients, as part of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) guidelines.

The ' Corners' will have designated staff that will cater to dengue patients.

"The aim of setting up these is to provide seamless and efficient to the patients during surge in These instructions are part of the guildelines of the NVBDCP," Dr Ashutosh Biswas, a professor of at the AIIMS, said.

With no specific drug and vaccine currently available in the country to cure dengue, said that a good supportive treatment accompanied with early diagnosis helps in the treatment of the mosquito born

According to Dr Guleria, the Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting research on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine on the Indian population.

"The problem with the vaccine is that it can be effective if given to a person who previously was infected with dengue. If given to a person who had never suffered from dengue, it can create complications and also can cause harm, that is why the vaccine has been withdrawn even after being introduced in several countries," Dr Guleria said.

At AIIMS, the mortality rate in dengue is around 7 per cent. It is less than 2 per cent across

According to Dr Biswas, the mortality rate at the is high because all the serious cases are referred to the hospital.

is also providing training to its resident doctors, para-medical staff and nurses on dengue management, he said.

"When there is a surge in cases, a special ward for dengue patients is also set up," Dr Biswas explained.

He further said range from common self-limiting ailment to complicated cases wherein patients are required to be admitted in the hospital.

Dengue is caused by Aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in clear water, doctors said.

Dr Biswas advised people to take precautions to ensure that there is no breeding of mosquito larvae around them and urged them to wear full-sleeves and use mosquito nets.

Water coolers should be dried up when not in use as dengue infection-carrying mosquitoes breed there a lot.

Dr Biswas informed that the AIIMS has also set up Outbreak Cell to be vigilant about the outbreak of such vector borne in the campus.

