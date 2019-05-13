Sports consumption soars, UC Browser generates 10 Crore views for Cricket content

-
UC Browser, world's No 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, has seen an extensive engagement of content consumers during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League 2019.
UC Browser, part of Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, has generated close to 10 Cr views for its cricket coverage during the course of the IPL. UC Cricket, UC Browser's in-app channel for cricket content aggregation, offers all-in-one live cricket content, including live scores, news, videos, photos, live commentaries and more. This IPL, UC Browser partnered with legendary cricketers Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan to offer exclusive cricket-related short videos, GIFs and memes and more.
According to data traffic on UC Browser, the most popular match of the IPL season was between Kolkata Knight Riders v/s Sunrisers Hyderabad held on March 24th 2019, wherein Russell and Shubman Gill smashed an IPL record of 53 runs in 16 balls. Eventually, Andre Russell became the most talked about player of the season. Following up, the most talked about team of the season was Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli has been the most popular team leader for the season.
Over the years, IPL has become one of the prime cricket leagues globally. Catering to its wide user base, UC, over the years, has managed to generate rich and enjoyable localized cricket content through multiple methods including exclusive commentary, short videos, score updates, memes, GIFs and more.
UC also launched UC Cricket Fun Columns with exclusive commentary and inputs from Irfan Pathan. Users not only got their complete cricket fix on UC Browser but also enjoyed the frenzy along with Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan and won big through the Play & Win Game on UC Browser.
Furthermore, with the intent to take this experience deeper and wider into India, UC Browser also created special engagement opportunities for its users through the UC Miss Cricket Contest.
