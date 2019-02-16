Irfan, Soumya claim top honours in National Race Walking meet

K T Irfan of and his state-mate B Soumya emerged winners in the 20 km race walk (Elite) in the 6th Open National Race Walking Championship here Saturday.

Irfan won the race in a time of 1:26:18.00, well below qualification standard of 1:22:30.

He was followed by (Haryana) in second place and (Haryana) in third place.

In the women's (Elite) event, Soumya won in a time of 1:40:25.00 while (UP) and Ravina of took second and third place respectively.

The winners received a cash prize of Rs 50,000 while the runner-up got Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 for the bronze medallist.

There were a total of 86 participants from India, Chinese and in the events.

This competition will serve as a trial for selection of race walkers in Asian Race walking Championship to be held at (Japan) on 17 March 2019.

The 50 km walk race for men and 10 km events for girls and boys would be held on Sunday.

Results: Men's 20 km (Elite): 1. K T Irfan (Kerala) 1:26:18.00, 2. (Haryana) 1:26:19.00, 3. Sandeep Kumar (Haryana) 1:26:19.00.

Group 'B': 1. 1:30:37.00, 2. Hardeep (Andaman & Nicobar) 1:34:39.00, 3. (Punjab) 1:35:00.00.

Women: 20 km (Elite): 1. B Soumya (Kerala) 1:40:25.00, 2. (UP) 1:41:20.00, 3. Ravina (Haryana) 1:41:46.00.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)