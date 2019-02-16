Curfew continues in Jammu for second day, Army presence stepped up

The curfew in city continued for the second day and the Army's presence was stepped up on Saturday, a day after violent protests rocked the city over a suicide attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans in

Nine more columns were deployed in the city, bringing the total to 18 columns, and the force staged flag marches in sensitive localities.

Officials said the University of postponed all examinations scheduled for the day and remained suspended across region.

Srinagar-bound vehicles stranded on the Jammu- national highway due to a landslide in Ramban were allowed to move forward amid tight security arrangements, they said.

"The curfew is being implemented strictly and there is no report of any untoward incident from anywhere," of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, told

(Jammu) said authorities were monitoring the situation and a decision to relax the curfew, which was imposed Friday, would be taken later in the day.

The was conducting flag marches in sensitive localities of the city on Saturday, the officials said.

A defence said the on Saturday deployed nine more security columns with air support to help the administration to maintain law and order in the entire city. Nine Internal Security Columns (ISCs) of the Army were deployed on Friday.

"Helicopters and UAVs of the Army also put into operation to monitor the situation. The proactive approach jointly taken by J&K Police, (Divisional Commissioner and District Collector's office) and has ensured the situation in control," the said.

The city was rocked by anti- protests during a general strike called by the and Industries (JCCI).

People took to the streets to denounce the attack and also held candlelight rallies to pay homage to the jawans. Nine people, including some policemen, were injured in stone-pelting incidents on Friday and several vehicles were torched.

The JCCI termed the violence "unfortunate" and said, "We shall not allow miscreants to disturb the brotherhood and peace in Jammu where all the religions have coexisted." It said the bandh would not be extended.

of the Jammu university said that all examinations, theory and practical, to be conducted on Saturday were postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

He said fresh dates would be notified later.

of Police (Jammu) M K Sinha appealed to the people not to play into the hands of anti-national elements who want to disturb the societal harmony.

A said high- were barred in Jammu region, while the BSNL service was functioning normally.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)