Irish business thinker to study Jaipur Rugs' business model

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

An Irish business thinker and expert in organisation culture, Charles Handy, will study the business model of Jaipur Rugs, which works with close to 40,000 artisans in 600 villages in the country.

"To study the business model of Jaipur Rugs, Handy will visit artisans in different villages of Rajasthan. He will study how work on unique bottoms up system has helped the organisation sustain," the company said in a release here.

With a weaver base of 40,000, mostly women, the carpet manufacturer operates in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. The company has succeeded in sustaining the business mode which keeps the community service in its core.

First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 16:05 IST

