Fire breaks out at footwear godown in Kochi, no casualties

A massive fire broke out at a footwear showroom and godown located near the South railway station in Kerala's commercial hub Wednesday.

Officials said no casualty was reported but firefighters took several hours to bring the blaze, which broke out in the the fourth floor of the six-storeyed building, under control.

Around 50 fire engines rushed to the spot and evacuated people from nearby shops and residential buildings, a fire department told

An eyewitness said a large plume of black smoke was seen spreading around the multi-storeyed structure before the fire broke out.

Short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the blaze but it cannot be confirmed at the moment, the said.

"No casualty has been reported as the employees of the godown moved out of the building as soon as the fire broke out.

Now the blaze is under control...we are trying to douse it completely," the said.

